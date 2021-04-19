Team GO Rocket Was Temporarily Removed From 'Pokémon GO'

Seemingly overnight, Team Rocket completely vanished from gameplay in Pokémon GO. The usual black hot-air balloons and grunts lurking around have disappeared, leaving many players confused — especially those working to defeat some of the Team GO Rocket leaders.

This has baffled many players, as defeating the grunts stationed at stops and in hot-air balloons was an integral part of gameplay, offering some valuable rewards for battles won. But what happened to Team GO Rocket? Are they really gone?