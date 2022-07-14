All of the Pokémon You Can Find in 'Pokémon GO' Raids July 2022

With all of the different special events and new content being added to Pokémon GO, there's really no shortage of ways to capture almost every Pokémon in the PokéDex — yes, even the ever-elusive Legendary Pokémon. But to get them all, you'll have to participate in raids.

If you're just starting out in Pokémon GO (or you're a longtime player who has avoided raids until now), here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about raids and what Pokémon are the current raid bosses.