You Can Catch Almost Every Legendary Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

Trainers have been working to catch every Pokémon in the PokéDex for years — and even though Pokémon GO was released in 2016, so many trainers are still striving to add the toughest characters to their team.

Thankfully, the developers have added multiple opportunities to catch Legendary Pokémon in the game, but it'll still be a battle for many to get these powerful players. Here's how to catch Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO.