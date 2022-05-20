A New Leak Gives Hints on What Legendaries Will Be in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Unfortunately, like most other details about the upcoming game, we don't know which Legendary Pokémon will don the covers of the respective titles — but thanks to a riddle from known Pokémon leaker @Riddler_khu on Twitter, we do have some hints.

In some instances, like in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Legendary Pokémon will share similar themes and designs — but this isn't always the case. According to Riddler, Scarlet and Violet will have very different Legendary Pokémon.