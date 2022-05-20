A New Leak Gives Hints on What Legendaries Will Be in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'By Sara Belcher
May. 19 2022, Published 10:24 p.m. ET
The ninth generation of Pokémon is on its way with the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be released for the Nintendo Switch later this year. Though the new games were announced not long after the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, little information has been revealed about the upcoming title, despite its release date getting closer.
But thanks to a series of leaks that have gotten out online, it seems like we have some more details about what Pokémon could be making appearances in the upcoming games. While we've already seen the new starting Pokémon that will kick off your next journey, we also have some details on which Legendary Pokémon will be present in the title. These may just be rumors, but here's what we know so far.
What Legendary Pokémon are going to be in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
Unfortunately, like most other details about the upcoming game, we don't know which Legendary Pokémon will don the covers of the respective titles — but thanks to a riddle from known Pokémon leaker @Riddler_khu on Twitter, we do have some hints.
In some instances, like in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Legendary Pokémon will share similar themes and designs — but this isn't always the case. According to Riddler, Scarlet and Violet will have very different Legendary Pokémon.
According to GameRant, their cryptic tweet teased that the mascot for Pokémon Violet will be a rideable Pokémon with a "wheel" motif, while the mascot for Pokémon Scarlet will be wildly different. As this new generation of Pokémon games will also be ushering in an entirely new generation of Pokémon, we can't really predict which Legendaries will be on the cover, as it's possible they haven't been revealed in any previous games.
We've seen rideable Pokémon in more than one game, so this isn't an entirely new concept, though it isn't clear if the ability to ride the Legendary will be implemented into gameplay.
Beyond this, all we know at this time is that the Violet Legendary is "way cooler because of the specific motif," though we don't have more details as to what it will look like at this time.
All that being said, this is, again, only a rumor. GameFreak and The Pokémon Company have yet to confirm any more information about which Pokémon will be included in the upcoming games' PokéDex. Considering how close the release date presumably is, we'll likely have more information sooner rather than later.
What other Legendary Pokémon will be featured in 'Pokémon Violet' and 'Scarlet'?
As the world of Pokémon has continued to expand and add more generations, it isn't uncommon for other Legendary Pokémon to also make appearances in the new game.
At this time, we don't have any information on which other Legendaries will be available in Pokémon Violet or Scarlet — though we're bound to see more than one, considering previous generations' rosters. Dialga and Palkia have been particularly prominent, as has Arceus, so it's possible these three will appear again.