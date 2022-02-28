Get Ready to Meet the Next Generation of Pokémon on 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Later This Year

With the recent announcement of Scarlet and Violet, there's already plenty we know about the upcoming Pokémon titles. Like any new mainline Pokémon game, all new Scarlet and Violet players begin their adventure with new starter Pokémon. Players can choose between a Grass, Fire, or Water Pokémon.

The reveal trailer introduced the new starters for Generation 9: the feline-like Sprigatito (Grass), crocodile Fuecoco (Fire), and duckling Quaxly (Water).