Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Have the Cutest Starters of Any Pokémon Game

Quaxly: This water-type duck Pokemon starts out with the ability Torrent — plus, it has hair that looks like a hat. It could definitely pass for Mario and Luigi's third brother.

Sprigatito: This grass-type cat Pokémon that's called an "attention-seeking grass cat." It starts off with the ability Overgrow.

Currently, Nintendo hasn't revealed anything further about what these Pokémon or their evolutions. So, fans will just have to play the game when it's released in order to see what's to come.