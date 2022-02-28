Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Have the Cutest Starters of Any Pokémon Game

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Have the Cutest Starters of Any Pokémon GameBy Kori Williams
Feb. 28 2022, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
When it comes to catching Pokémon, there's always something to look forward to and new evolutions to be aware of. The different regions of the world keep you on your toes as you travel, and completing your Pokédex is no easy task. For fans who need their fill, another set of games is coming out to challenge us yet again.
The upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will give players yet another chance to become Pokémon Masters. Just as in the previous games, players have the chance to catch Pokémon from all over the exciting world, collecting data on the pocket monsters and learning all about them. This time, just like with each new game, there will be brand new starters to choose from. So what do we know about them? Here's a quick guide.
What Are the 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet' starters? What are their evolutions?
In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, players get the chance to choose from three starters to get started on their journey: a water, grass, or fire type. Here are the options!
Fuecoco: This fiery crocodile Pokémon kind of looks like an apple. According to Kotaku, this firey fruit starts off with the ability Blaze and has a laid-back personality.
Quaxly: This water-type duck Pokemon starts out with the ability Torrent — plus, it has hair that looks like a hat. It could definitely pass for Mario and Luigi's third brother.
Sprigatito: This grass-type cat Pokémon that's called an "attention-seeking grass cat." It starts off with the ability Overgrow.
Currently, Nintendo hasn't revealed anything further about what these Pokémon or their evolutions. So, fans will just have to play the game when it's released in order to see what's to come.
When is the 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet' release date?
There's no official release date yet, but Nintendo confirms that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released in late 2022. Previous game duos like Sword and Shield and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl both hit shelves in November 2019 and 2021 respectively, so it makes sense that these upcoming titles would come out around the same timeframe.
Either way, since the Scarlet and Violet release date is so far away, there's no word yet about when fans will be able to preorder the game. But a trailer for the game has been posted, showing off the starters and the beautiful open-world, Mediterranean-inspired landscape that players will get to explore. Unfortunately, we still don't even know what this region will be called or how many Pokémon there will be to catch.