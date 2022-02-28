It's been an eventful couple of years for Pokémon fans, and developer Game Freak isn't done entertaining the next generation of trainers. In a Pokémon Presents broadcast in February 2022, the company announced another main series Pokémon game coming to the Switch very soon — Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet.\n\nThese two games are set to release for Nintendo Switch consoles by the end of 2022, bringing with them an entirely new generation of Pokémon. Here's what we know of those new Pokémon so far.'Pokémon Violet' and 'Scarlet' will introduce brand-new starter Pokémon.At this time, we only have the announcement trailer as a guide for what new Pokémon we can expect to be introduced in the upcoming title, though it does little to reveal anything.\n\nThe only new Pokémon confirmed to be added to the franchise in Generation 9 are Sprigatito, a Grass-type cat Pokémon; Fuecoco, a Fire-type crocodile-inspired Pokémon; and Quaxly, the Water-type duck Pokémon who looks like it's wearing a toupee. At this time, their evolutions haven't been revealed.The trailer also revealed that many longtime favorites, like Magnemite, Lucario, Drifloon, Combee, Meowth, Pikachu, Starly, Swablu, Cherubi, Psyduck, and Hoppip (among others), will return.\n\nSome eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that there are some Hisuian forms that are featured in the trailer – indicating that some of the Arceus versions will make their way into the game. It's unclear just how many of the ancient Pokémon will appear.There are more than 900 Pokémon that have become part of the well-love sprawling franchise, and just like in Sword and Shield, most of the National PokéDex won't be coded into the new game — meaning you'll only be able to transfer some of your Pokémon from Pokémon HOME into the upcoming game.\n\nSince the game won't release until late 2022, it's possible the Pokémon teased in this trailer won't make it into the final game. You'll have to keep up as more information is released for the final list.