The Internet Is Already Obsessed With Lechonk From 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Fans are already falling head over heels for this chonky boi. One person tweeted, "Lechonk is objectively the best name for a pig Pokémon that ever was." Many find its insatiable appetite all too relatable. In fact, Lechonk is already trending on Twitter at No. 8 worldwide as of writing.

In less than a day since its introduction, Lechonk has already become a new favorite among prospective Scarlet and Violet players. Though all eyes may be on Lechonk, there are still new more Pokémon.