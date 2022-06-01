The New Professors of 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Are a Hint at the Games' Theme

In Turo's image, he's wearing a black and purple fitted jumpsuit with light purple stripes racing across it. For now, there's no confirmation as to why they chose these starkly different outfits, but many are speculating that it has something to do with the theme of the new games: the past and the future.

One of the replies to Serebii's tweet also points out that the professor's names lend to this theory, as well. Sada's name is a reference to the Spanish word "Pasada," meaning "past." In contrast, Turo's name is a reference to the Spanish word "Futuro" meaning "future."