'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet' memes
Source: Twitter

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Were Just Announced, and We Already Have Tons of New Memes to Celebrate

By

Feb. 28 2022, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

There's nothing like new Pokémon games to spark inspiration for memes. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were announced at a Pokémon Presents conference, which is essentially just a Pokémon-centric Nintendo Direct. With the announcement, fans have already created plenty of memes to celebrate things like the adorable new starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The games are poised to bring mainline Pokémon titles into a whole new era. Months before their release, we already have some freshly baked memes.

The latest mainline entries to the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are going open-world. Much like the recent spinoff Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new Scarlet and Violet place players in a large open world. Towns, wilderness, and natural landscapes flow seamlessly into each other, making the world of Pokémon bigger than ever. You can even encounter wild Pokémon out in the open as opposed to random battles. Even with all of this information, there's still so little that we know.

pokemon scarlet and violet starters
Source: Nintendo
Scarlet and Violet seem to be taking plenty of cues from Arceus already. Arceus was Pokémon's first foray into bigger open areas for trainers to explore. While Arceus isn't exactly open-world, it set the precedent for mainline titles like Scarlet and Violet to pick up the ball and immerse players in one of the biggest Pokémon universes to date. More information is sure to be released in the future, including new species of Pokémon, new evolutions, and the new legendary Pokémon to be shown.

We can't wait until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come out in late 2022. It may take a while, but the internet has already hooked us up with plenty of memes fresh off the announcement. Between talking about the designs for the starters, joke fan theories, and the long list of games we already have on our wish list for the year, there's plenty to laugh about as far as the new Pokémon games.

Here are some of our favorite new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet memes while we wait impatiently for the release.

These evolution "leaks" for Sprigatito are wild if true.

Source: Twitter

Now *here's* someone with their PokéPriorities in order.

Source: Instagram
Quaxly's beret. Your argument is invalid.

Source: Twitter

'Scarlet' and 'Violet,' 'Elden Ring,' 'Bayonetta 3,' 'God of War: Ragnarok,' 'Horizon: Forbidden West,' oh jeez...

Source: Twitter
Here are some rejected titles for the new games.

The new starters in a nutshell! Fuecoco is pure!

Source: Twitter
Out with the old and in with the new.

Source: Instagram

This artist channels the internet's cat memes to celebrate Sprigatito!

Source: Twitter
Any Hugh Neutron stans choosing Quaxly as their starter?

Source: Twitter

Sprigatito's taking cues and Disney might want to call about Quaxly's look. But Fuecoco's looking kinda sus...

Source: Instagram
A fan's prediction for the evil organization that nobody ever expects...

Source: Twitter

This one might take you a second. Our first thought was "Pokémon Wanda."

Source: Instagram
The Spain-inspired design for the game has some people thinking about the Professor already.

Source: Twitter

Here, kitty kitty kitty~

Source: Instagram

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to be released in late 2022.

