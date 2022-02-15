You'll Have to Grind to Capture All of the Legendary Pokémon in 'Legends: Arceus'

While the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus has plenty of Pokémon you can add to your party to create an immensely powerful team, there are also a handful of Legendary Pokémon available.

While you don't have to capture these Pokémon in order to beat the game, let's be honest, part of the fun is at least attempting to capture them during your playthrough.

However, these Pokémon can be a bit difficult to locate and catch, making them elusive to the average trainer. What Legendary Pokémon are in Legends: Arceus? Here's a rundown of which ones are in the game and how you can capture them.