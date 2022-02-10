The Shiny Charm Will Greatly Increase Your Chances of Finding Shiny Pokemon in 'Legends: Arceus'

It's no secret that shiny hunting in any Pokémon game is difficult. The chances of a trainer finding a shiny Pokémon while out in the wild are one in 4,096, meaning those who have a whole army of them have dedicated some serious hours toward finding the shiny Pokémon of their dreams.

The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no exception, as many of the 242 Pokémon in the game have shiny versions that players can hunt down and catch — but having a list of tips handy (or maybe a glitch or two) certainly helps.

The shiny charm is an item trainers can get in the game that will help shiny Pokémon spawn at a higher rate, greatly increasing your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon in the wild. But how do you get a shiny charm in Legends: Arceus?