The Shiny Charm Will Greatly Increase Your Chances of Finding Shiny Pokemon in 'Legends: Arceus'By Sara Belcher
Feb. 9 2022, Published 10:42 p.m. ET
It's no secret that shiny hunting in any Pokémon game is difficult. The chances of a trainer finding a shiny Pokémon while out in the wild are one in 4,096, meaning those who have a whole army of them have dedicated some serious hours toward finding the shiny Pokémon of their dreams.
The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no exception, as many of the 242 Pokémon in the game have shiny versions that players can hunt down and catch — but having a list of tips handy (or maybe a glitch or two) certainly helps.
The shiny charm is an item trainers can get in the game that will help shiny Pokémon spawn at a higher rate, greatly increasing your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon in the wild. But how do you get a shiny charm in Legends: Arceus?
To get the shiny charm you have to complete the PokéDex in its entirety.
Getting a shiny charm will be easy for those who are dedicated completionists, but it'll require quite a bit of grinding. For starters, you have to complete the PokéDex in its entirety — meaning find and catch all 242 Pokémon in the Hisui region, as well as reach Research Level 10 for all of those Pokémon.
Since reaching the maximum research levels will help you earn more stars, this shouldn't be too difficult of a task to complete for most of the Pokémon in the PokéDex during a traditional playthrough.
That being said, this also means that you'll have to catch every single Unown, which can be a bit difficult since they're scattered around the different biomes.
You'll also have to find all of the wisps in the game, as that's the only way you can find and catch Spiritomb to complete the PokéDex.
To help you speed through this process, you can prioritize the research tasks that are marked with arrows, as those are worth double the points and thus, will let you reach level 10 faster.
Once you've done this, there will be a special celebration held in your honor in which you'll be bestowed with the shiny charm. From here, your chances spotting a shiny Pokémon in the wild increase greatly, making the process much easier (and will allow completionists to breeze through the rest of the game).