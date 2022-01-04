Though the long-anticipated Nintendo Switch remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have not been out that long, many players have already plowed through the game, filling up their Pokédexes and gathering all of the gym badges.\n\nAs hardcore trainers add the game to their long list of Pokémon titles they've completed, many are looking to transfer the Pokémon they've captured to their Pokémon Home account — but you can't currently do that for the game. When will Pokémon Home work with BDSP?What is Pokémon Home?For those not yet familiar with the application, Pokémon Home is designed to be a cloud service to hold all of the Pokémon captured across games. Given that there are numerous games in the franchise spanning across multiple devices, those looking to catalogue their Pokédex throughout the lifespan of their time in the community will want to capitalize on this service.\n\nThe service connects through both an app for the Nintendo Switch and a mobile app, allowing players to transfer Pokémon from one game to another and trade on the go.The service not only catalogues the various Pokémon you've captured, but also many of their different forms. The Mega Evolution and Gigantamax versions of these creatures will be made available in the Pokémon Home app if you've unlocked them. All Pokémon transferred to Pokémon Home will then be registered in your National Pokédex.\n\nThe service also offers mystery gifts, challenges to complete, data on your Pokémon, and so much more for those truly dedicated to the world of Pokémon.When will Pokémon Home be compatible with 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'?At this time, those who have been playing the new remakes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are unable to transfer data between their game and their Pokémon Home account, though The Pokémon Company has plans to bring it to the game in the near future.\n\nRight now, the service is compatible with other Nintendo games, like Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go: Eevee!, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Bank (from the Nintendo 3DS).While there isn't an exact release date just yet, the developers intend to release compatibility sometime in 2022 for all Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players.\n\nIn August 2021, the developers confirmed that the compatibility was in the works with a tweet from the official Pokémon account.\n\n"#PokemonLegendsArceus, #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, and #PokemonShiningPearl are all scheduled to be connected to #PokemonHOME in 2022!" the company tweeted. "More details will be announced in the future."In the meantime, though, it is possible for players to transfer Pokémon between their Sword and Shield accounts to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl — until Pokémon Home becomes available, that is.Since then, there have not been new details released, though it'll likely happen sometime after Pokémon Legends: Arceus drops. The new game will veer widely from the traditional format the previous titles in the franchise have followed, making it an original experience for players.\n\nAt this time, though, there is no more information on when you'll be able to add the Pokémon you've captured in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to your Pokémon Home profile.