We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
pokemon-home-1580320609589.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Pokémon HOME Is the Pokédex Every Trainer Has Dreamed Of

By

Diehard Pokémon fans have been waiting for a system that can act as their personal Pokedex since the beginning of the game's popularity. Now, GAME FREAK, the company in charge of the recent Pokemon games and products, has delivered.

The company just announced the details for Pokémon HOME, the cloud storage solution for all Pokémon trainers. And we've got the details on it, including how it works, how much it costs, and the release date.

Pokémon HOME will be released February 2020.

The developers of the system haven't shared the exact launch date of the program, but it's just around the corner. In their blog post detailing the new system, they revealed it will be released sometime in February 2020. 

This is a completely different system than Pokémon Bank, which was released for the 3DS in 2013.