Pokémon HOME Is the Pokédex Every Trainer Has Dreamed Of

Diehard Pokémon fans have been waiting for a system that can act as their personal Pokedex since the beginning of the game's popularity. Now, GAME FREAK, the company in charge of the recent Pokemon games and products, has delivered.

The company just announced the details for Pokémon HOME, the cloud storage solution for all Pokémon trainers. And we've got the details on it, including how it works, how much it costs, and the release date.