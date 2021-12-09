Statues in 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Can Liven up Your Personal Space

You can also place your Statues on Pedestals. Literally! These decorative stands can make your Statues look cool, but they can also boost the effect that your Statues have. In true Animal Crossing fashion, decorating becomes a new essential part of your Pokémon journey! If you can manage your Secret Bases with the Statues you want, then you can really chip away at that full PokéDex run.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available on the Nintendo Switch.