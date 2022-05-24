Ultra Beasts Are Coming to 'Pokémon GO' Very Soon

Despite launching in 2016, the popular AR mobile game Pokémon GO has continued to receive updates featuring Pokémon across multiple generations of the franchise's games, bringing together a majority of the Pokémon from different regions into one title.

The game has seen the addition of multiple Legendary Pokémon and even give players the opportunity to capture Mewtwo and other rare Pokémon — but it seems that for the first time in the game's history, we may be getting Ultra Beasts very soon.