Eggs Can Be Found in All Sorts of Different Places Throughout 'Pokémon GO'

One of the most common places you'll obtain Eggs is by visiting Poké Stops in your area. These are marked on your map with big PokéBall shaped symbols over them. If you spin the picture on the Stop, you can obtain two, five, and 10-kilometer Eggs from them. You can also obtain 12-kilometer Eggs by beating Team GO Rocket leaders around you.

Eggs are also provided as weekly rewards for walking over 25 kilometers, and you can get seven-kilometer Eggs from friends as gifts.