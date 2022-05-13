Eggs Can Be Found in All Sorts of Different Places Throughout 'Pokémon GO'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 13 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
If you grew up loving Pokémon, then chances are you've thought about what it'd be like if Pokémon were real. What fan hasn't had fantasies about becoming a Pokémon master and catching all sorts of different species to befriend and use in battle? While we're always excited for new Pokémon games to come out to broaden our adventures, the next best thing we have to real-life Pokémon is Pokémon GO. Launched in 2016, Pokémon GO makes our Pokémon adventures feel more real than ever.
From PokéBattles to training our favorite critters, Pokémon GO brings a pretty life-like simulation to the familiar experience. That includes hatching new ones from Eggs. If you want to obtain more Eggs for more Pokémon, here's how.
Here's how to get eggs in 'Pokémon GO.'
Pokémon GO is an augmented reality game developed by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo. This free-to-play mobile title allows players to use their smartphones to explore their environments to catch and train Pokémon. The game tracks your movement through your phone and lets you encounter random Pokémon throughout your walk! Notable landmarks become PokéStops to collect items, and you can even battle for domination in Gyms placed around you. It's as real a Pokémon experience as it gets.
You can capture all kinds of Pokémon out in the wild, but you can also hatch different species from Eggs. The game features several kinds of Eggs with different levels of value and rarity. You won't necessarily know what Pokémon will pop out, but the more Eggs you have means the more chances you have to fill out your PokéDex. So how do you get more Eggs? Luckily, there are a number of ways for players to collect different kinds of Eggs.
One of the most common places you'll obtain Eggs is by visiting Poké Stops in your area. These are marked on your map with big PokéBall shaped symbols over them. If you spin the picture on the Stop, you can obtain two, five, and 10-kilometer Eggs from them. You can also obtain 12-kilometer Eggs by beating Team GO Rocket leaders around you.
Eggs are also provided as weekly rewards for walking over 25 kilometers, and you can get seven-kilometer Eggs from friends as gifts.
Just to clarify, no. We're not measuring these Eggs by kilometers. In Pokémon GO, Eggs must be hatched by placing them in an Incubator in your inventory and physically walking that many kilometers. Once you reach a threshold designated by an Egg, they'll hatch into a new Pokémon. Eggs that take longer to hatch will typically yield stronger and rarer Pokémon. Certain Incubators can also shorten the distance you have to walk to hatch a particular Egg.
As for which Pokémon you get from an Egg, that's a roll of the dice. Even an Egg that takes 12 kilometers to hatch won't guarantee you a certain result. But during special in-game events, the chances that you'll obtain certain event Pokémon from an Egg will typically increase.
Pokémon GO is available on all mobile devices.