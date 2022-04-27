Any Pokémon trainer will tell you that the different evolutions of Eevee are highly coveted in any Pokémon game, and Pokémon GO is no exception. All nine evolutions of the popular Pokémon are available in the game — but they're not easy to get.

While we have an entire guide on how to get the different Eeveelutions in the game, Espeon is a particularly tricky one that requires some grinding to achieve. So how do you get Espeon in Pokémon GO? Here's what you need to know.