All About Eevee: Pokémon GO Eevee Community Day Is Here Again! Here's What to Know

The world of Pokémon is ever-expanding with Pokémon GO, the 2016 mobile gaming sensation that swept the nation. Pokémon GO is still wildly successful and only continues to achieve new heights, reeling in both longtime and new Poké-fans with updates and additional Pokémon to catch.

Pokémon GO's second annual Eevee Community Day highlights one of the most popular Pokémon, the Eevee, which is popular due to its ability to evolve into seven different types of Pokémon. Eevee Community Day this year is Aug. 13-16, 2021, and we're here with the scoop on all things Eevee.

So, how do I get all of the Eevee evolutions?

There are a few ways to get all seven Eevee evolutions on Eevee Community Day, and thankfully, Polygon also has some tips to help out. For starters, there is a naming trick that is said to almost guarantee the type of evolution you want to achieve, but it can only be used once per evolution — use it wisely!

Jolteon — Sparky

Flareon — Pyro

Vaporeon — Ranier

Espeon — Sakura

Umbreon — Tamao

Leafeon — Linnea

Glaceon — Rea

Sylveon — Kira

Without using the naming trick, you'll have to get Eevee to evolve the old-fashioned way. Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon are random evolutions when leveling up an Eevee. Espeon and Umbreon need to be your buddy Pokémon for 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and then leveled up during the corresponding time: Espeon during the day, Umbreon at night.

Attaining Leafeon and Glaceon is only possible when you're near a Mossy or Glacial Lure. Sylveon is the most recently added Eevee evolution to Pokémon GO, and typically a player needs to earn 70 hearts while the Eevee is your buddy Pokémon to achieve evolution. For this event specifically, players only need 7!

