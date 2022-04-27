The Therian Forme of the Legendary Pokémon Landorus has finally made a reappearance in Pokémon GO, and those who didn't get the chance to capture the powerful creature when it last appeared in April 2021 will finally have another chance.

This time, Therian Landorus will be available exclusively in five-star raids from April 25 to May 3. Once defeated, players will have the opportunity to catch Landorus. Here's what you need to know on how to defeat and capture this Legendary Pokémon.