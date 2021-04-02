'Pokémon GO' April 2021 Raid Boss List — Catch All Three Forces of Nature This Month

'Pokémon GO' April 2021 Raid Boss List — Catch All Three Forces of Nature This MonthBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 2 2021, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
It's been a busy year for Pokémon GO players, who have been trying to complete a series of exciting events coming to the game since the beginning of the year. But April is promising just as many rewards for players to earn if they complete the events coming to the game this month.
With every new month, there are new Pokémon coming to the raids. Here's what raid bosses you can expect in the game for April 2021.
'Pokémon GO' April 2021 five-star raids.
The April 5-star raid schedule for Pokémon GO takes players through to the end of the Search for Legends event, which started in March. This event brought the legendary Forces of Nature trio back to the game, offering players options to capture the Incarnate Formes and Therian Formes.
Both Landorus and Tornadus will be available in their Therian Formes during the five-star raids this month, and players will have one final option to catch all three Incarnate Formes before the month is over.
Here's the five-star raid schedule for the month of April:
- Tornadus (Therian Forme) will be available in five-star raids from March 30 at 10 a.m. local time to April 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
- Landorus (Therian Forme) will be available in five-star raids from April 13 at 10 a.m. local time to April 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
- Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus (Incarnate Formes) will be available in five-star raids starting April 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Players will also have the option to catch these Legendary Pokémons' Shiny versions during this time.
Good news, Trainers! Every Monday in April, a free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more will be available in the shop. pic.twitter.com/j983ux4XiY— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 2, 2021
'Pokémon GO' April 2021 Mega Evolution raids.
Mega Evolution Pokémon are stronger and more powerful for a set period of time. You can bring some of your own Pokémon to their Mega Evolution using Mega Energy, though you'll need to continue to use it to keep their strength. Once the timer runs out on your Mega Evolution, your Pokémon will return to its normal strength.
Unlike other raids, Mega Evolution raids offer players the option to collect Mega Energy. The faster you complete a raid, the more Mega Energy you're rewarded with.
Here is the Mega Evolution raid schedule for April 2021:
- Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow will be available in Mega Evolution raids until April 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
- Mega Gengar and Mega Manectric will be available in Mega Evolution raids from April 5 at 10 a.m. local time to April 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
- Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow will be available in Mega Evolution raids starting on April 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
- A "surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon" will also be appearing in Mega Evolution raids starting on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time, and will continue to appear throughout the month of April. Niantic has yet to reveal what this mystery Pokémon will be.