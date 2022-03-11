These Are Some of the Strongest Pokémon You Can Catch

These Are Some of the Strongest Pokémon You Can CatchBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 11 2022, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
There's a lot to consider when trying to determine which Pokémon are the strongest — and to be frank, depending on how you train a Pokémon, its nature, etc., the true answer is a bit subjective. We've rounded up the top 10 strongest Pokémon, though this is in no way a definitive, final ranking. Remember: You can stack your team with Legendary Pokémon, but if you don't have a diverse enough set of types on your team, you can easily be felled by the wrong enemy.
10. Tyranitar
We're making sure to include Tyranitar on this list because this pseudo-Legendary Pokémon is decently easy to obtain (in comparison to some of the others on this list) and makes for a great Pokémon to have on your team. As a Dark/Rock-type Pokémon, it has a base stat of 700. Should you get the Mega Evolution of this Pokémon, then you've really stacked the odds in your favor.
9. Latios
On its own, the Legendary Pokémon Latios has a base stat of 600, but when transformed into the Mega Evolution, it automatically jumps to 700. This Dragon/Psychic-type Pokémon has been around since Generation III, making it a longtime reliable friend to have in battle.
8. Eternatus
The Mega Evolution of Eternatus is extremely difficult to beat (as those who faced it in Pokémon Sword and Shield will know), but the regular Pokémon is still a strong competitor. The Poison/Dragon-type boasts a wide range of attacks that can easily take down most enemies.
7. Zacian
Zacian is the Legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Sword, and with base stats of 720, it'll be a hard enemy to defeat. This Pokémon absorbs metal particles to craft the sword it wields in battle — which is a pretty impressive feat.
6. Ho-oh
This Fire/Flying-type Pokémon was the mascot for Pokémon Gold (and the remake Pokémon HeartGold), and is often revered as one of the strongest Pokémon to date. While its base stats are a bit lower than Zacian's at 680, if trained correctly, it will be a tough competitor.
5. Groudon
As one of the super ancient Pokémon, Groudon will be hard to beat in battle — and anyone who played Pokémon Ruby (or the remake Alpha Ruby) will know its strength. When going through a Primal Reversion, Groudon turns into Primal Groudon and becomes a Fire/Ground-type, making it an even tougher foe.
4. Kyogre
Similarly to Groudon, Kyogre is a super ancient Pokémon that can also become stronger when it undergoes a Primal Reversion. With bast stats at 770, this Pokémon is a good one to have on your team.
3. Rayquaza
The Legendary Pokémon of Pokémon Emerald is a favorite among experienced trainers, often being touted from game to game to stack a team. With its base stats totaling 680, this flying dragon Pokémon will be hard to beat.
2. Mewtwo
If you've seen the anime movies centered around Mewtwo's creation, you'll know the Pokémon was crafted specifically to be a difficult foe to take down — which makes its second-place ranking justified. It has the second-highest stats of all Pokémon, and with the Pressure ability taking double the PP every time an opponent lands an attack, this Pokémon is hard to beat.
1. Arceus
It should come as a surprise to no one that the Pokémon version of God is considered the most powerful of them all. Arceus is the Legendary Pokémon at the center of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and should you make it far enough in the game, you can even catch this Pokémon and add it to your team.