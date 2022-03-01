You Can Explore the Hisui Region in an Upcoming 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Anime

In Arceus, it's our job to complete the Hisui region's very first Pokédex so that humankind can understand more about the Pokémon in the area. In the present day, the Hisui region is now the Sinnoh region, which is featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In the announcement, it wasn't specified that the anime would be based directly on the game, however, so there may be creative differences between the two projects.