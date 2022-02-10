'Nintendo Switch Sports' Builds on 'Wii Sports' — How Are the Games Different?

There hasn't yet been a game for the Switch that has successfully rivaled the original Wii Sports, despite titles like Ring Fit attempting the same feat. And that is probably why Nintendo decided to return to the original.

During the February Direct, Nintendo revealed it would be releasing Nintendo Switch Sports, a remake of the original Wii Sports game specifically for the Switch. But just how different is this new game from the original? Here's a breakdown of Wii Sports vs. Nintendo Switch Sports.