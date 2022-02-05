Which Nintendo Switch Games Are Best Sellers? You Might Be Surprised at the Answer

The third-best-selling Nintendo Switch game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The fighting game follows characters from Nintendo games and other franchises facing off to knock one another out of an arena. 11 new characters were added to this version of the game, including Princess Daisy from the Mario series; Simon Belmont and Richter Belmont from the Castlevania series; Chrom from Fire Emblem Awakening; King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong series; Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series and more.