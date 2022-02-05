Logo
Home > Gaming > Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Games
Source: Nintendo

Which Nintendo Switch Games Are Best Sellers? You Might Be Surprised at the Answer

By

Feb. 5 2022, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

When Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch in 2017, any person who had ever purchased a Nintendo DS jumped for joy. Since its initial release, Switch games have become increasingly popular for their multiplayer ability, hybrid home console structure, and intriguing plot lines. However, newcomers to video games might be interested to know which games are the best-sellers on the list so far.

Article continues below advertisement

So, which Nintendo Switch games are the best selling? Here's everything we know about games past, present, and future.

'Nintendo Switch.'
Source: Nintendo
Article continues below advertisement

Which Nintendo Switch games are the best selling?

In September 2019, Nintendo made an even easier version of the gaming console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, for those on-the-go users who needed a handheld version only. Per Nintendo, by the end of 2020, the total Nintendo Switch family units had outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS, its handheld predecessor, by selling nearly 80 million units.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
Source: Nintendo

Released on April 28, 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe quickly rose to become the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in existence. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there have been 43.35 million copies of the game sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe follows its predecessor Mario Kart games, with the same racing format and multiplayer mode but introduces anti-gravity driving on walls or ceilings and allows players to bump into each other for a short boost.

Article continues below advertisement

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
Source: Nintendo

Fans of the original Animal Crossing game lost their minds when Nintendo introduced this follow-up to 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf and 2017's Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. This 2020 social simulation game allows users to control a character who has purchased a desert island, and allows them to peacefully customize the island to their liking under the watchful eye of animated raccoon Tom Nook.

Article continues below advertisement

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
Source: Nintendo

The third-best-selling Nintendo Switch game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The fighting game follows characters from Nintendo games and other franchises facing off to knock one another out of an arena. 11 new characters were added to this version of the game, including Princess Daisy from the Mario series; Simon Belmont and Richter Belmont from the Castlevania series; Chrom from Fire Emblem Awakening; King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong series; Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series and more.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.'
Source: Nintendo

The fourth best-selling Nintendo Switch game was long-awaited by fans as the most recent installment in the Legend of Zelda franchise that reportedly took five years to develop. Breath of the Wild is set in an open world where players explore the kingdom of Hyrule while controlling Link. Players are encouraged to explore freely in the space and given scant instruction. A sequel follow-up is scheduled for release in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pokémon Sword and Shield'

'Pokémon: Sword and Shield'
Source: Nintendo

One of the biggest draws of the Nintendo DS console is the sheer number of nostalgic Pokémon games playable on the device. Thankfully, after the decline of the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch was quick to create a Switch-friendly version: Pokémon Sword and Shield. Nintendo has since followed up with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the 2012 games of the same name, and another original addition Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Tips and Tricks You Should Know When Playing 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

Sorry, but 'The Sims 4' Won't Be on the Switch Anytime Soon

10 of the Most Anticipated Titles Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.