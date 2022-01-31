For many of us, The Sims games have been a staple part of our upbringing. From playing the game for hours on end to removing the ladder from the pools that held in-game renditions of our enemies, The Sims is a game of nostalgia for many.\n\nThe Sims 4 is the most recent game in the series to be released, initially coming out in 2014. The game is currently available on many platforms (with plenty of add-on packs to customize your game). But is it coming to the Nintendo Switch?Is 'The Sims 4' available on the Nintendo Switch?Unfortunately, despite the title's immense popularity, The Sims 4 is not available on the Nintendo Switch — nor have the developers announced any plans to bring the title to the popular console.\n\nThe Sims franchise has long been known as a PC-only game, available to play on your laptop or desktop, but over the years it has migrated to other consoles. The Sims 4 was initially released in 2014, though it made its way to the PS4 and the Xbox One in 2017.Since the console debuted in 2017, numerous games have been ported for the Switch, creating an even bigger library for its players.\n\nWhile the game is not cross-progression (meaning you can't have the same families across consoles), players can share their creations using the Sims 4 Gallery across platforms.\n\nAt this time, it does not appear as though The Sims 4 will be made available for Nintendo Switch players anytime soon.EA brought many of its games to the Nintendo Switch — but not 'The Sims 4.'In 2020, EA, the company behind the Sims franchise, announced that it would be porting seven of its titles for the Switch, though only announced Apex Legends as one of the titles.\n\nAt this time, there are 12 different EA games that are available on the Switch: FIFA 18, FIFA 19, FIFA 20, FIFA 21, Unravel Two, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Fe, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Lost in Random, Knockout City, and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, in addition to Apex Legends.When the company announced its decision to bring more of its games to the console, CEO Andrew Wilson revealed the decision was made based on the data the company has on its player base.\n\n"A great many Switch owners also own a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One or a PC, and very often choose to play the games that we make on those platforms even though they have a Switch and they enjoy a lot of great content on the Switch," he said in 2019.It seems as though the decision not to bring The Sims 4 to the Nintendo Switch was due in part to the data the company has on its userbase. That being said, given the rise in popularity of "cozy games" among Switch players, it's possible the company may change its mind and decide to port the title for the Switch at a later date.\n\nIn the meantime, The Sims 4 is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.