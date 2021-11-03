Scenarios Give You New Challenges in 'The Sims 4'

Even though The Sims 4 is seven years old, the developers have continued to put out new content for the game, keeping it interesting for new and returning players. With numerous expansion packs players can purchase to give their Sims additional items and features, the game has continued to keep an active audience.

In a November update, the game's developers released Scenarios as a new way to play. But what are Scenarios in The Sims 4 and how do you play them?