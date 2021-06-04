10 Cozy Games for Your Nintendo Switch That Aren't 'Animal Crossing'By Sara Belcher
Jun. 4 2021, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
In March 2020 the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite were often sold out and hard to find, thanks to the release and immense success of peaceful life simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title reintroduced many people to gaming and was one of the best games of the year.
If you've grown tired of terraforming your island but are still looking for games with a similar wholesome vibe, we've got you covered. Here are 10 of our favorite cozy games you can get for the Nintendo Switch right now (that aren't Stardew Valley or Minecraft).
'Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion'
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is exactly as kooky and cute as it sounds. You play as a walking, talking turnip as he walks around town ripping up tax documents to get his greenhouse back from Mayor Onion. It's an easy straightforward game that can be played through in an afternoon — just make sure you also unlock the secret boss. This title is $14.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Spiritfarer'
In this task management game, you play as the Spiritfarer who manages a ship, helping spirits make peace before passing on to the other side. There's no shortage of tasks to complete, but there's no rush to complete any of them. With an option to hug the spirits when they're down, it's really one of the most wholesome games for the Switch. This title is $29.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Little Mouse's Encyclopedia'
With hand-painted graphics that really add to the title's ambiance, you explore the local flora and fauna, taking notes and learning about nature as you go. The background music really ties in the peaceful exploration of this game. This title is $12.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Cozy Grove'
Similar to Spiritfarer, in Cozy Grove you're a Spirit Scout helping the spirits on the island make peace so they can move on. As you complete tasks for the spirits, the island's color returns. The game also runs in real-time, and eventually, you will run out of tasks available to complete that day, making it a management game that's easy to put down for the right reasons. This title is $14.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'A Short Hike'
A Short Hike is another game you can really just take at your own pace. You're trying to climb to the summit of the mountain at Hawk Peak Provincial Park to get cell signal, but you meet and talk with various other hikers along the way. It's a peaceful game that is relaxing to work through. This title is $7.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Woven'
In Woven, the world of stuffed animals is being overrun by metal insects, and it's your job to take them down. Play Stuffy the clumsy stuffed elephant as you embark on this adorable adventure game. This title is $19.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Coffee Talk'
If you've been missing some human connection, then Coffee Talk is the perfect game for you. Help your customers with their life problems as you make them warm drinks in an alternative Seattle in this dialogue-based game. This title is $12.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Yoshi's Crafted World'
This platformer game builds on the stories from other Yoshi titles with an arts-and-crafts style world to explore. Unlike some other titles in the Mario franchise, this one is easy to ace with few secrets, making it a peaceful game to tackle in an evening. This title is $59.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'Zelda: Breath of the Wild'
While there are definitely a lot of action aspects to Breath of the Wild, the sheer scale of the open-world map also offers a lot of peaceful exploration options for those days where you're not looking for a fight. This game is $59.99 on the Nintendo eShop.
'ABZÛ'
For some, what lies in the depths of the ocean is a terrifying thought — but in ABZÛ, you get a chance to explore the beauty of what's under the sea. With no health meter or timer, you can take your time exploring the beautiful underwater scenery. This game is $19.99 on the Nintendo eShop.