Here's What You Need to Know About the New Ginger Island in 'Stardew Valley'By Sara Belcher
February 12, 2021
The 1.5 update for Stardew Valley has finally dropped on all consoles except mobile, bringing new content to the long-loved game.
This new update comes with a bunch of new content, including a beach farm layout, new NPCs, and a new island to explore. It also introduces Ginger Island, a new area for players to explore with new secrets, activities, and artifacts. The island is only accessible by boat, making it a bit harder to get to.
Here's how to get to Ginger Island in Stardew Valley.
How to get to Ginger Island in 'Stardew Valley.'
To get to Ginger Island, players will have to repair the boat in Willy's shop. You'll only be able to access the back room of Willy's shop (where the boat is located) once you complete the Community Center, so make sure you fill all of those bundles first.
Players will then be able to access the back room in Willy's shop, where he will then show them his boat. The boat is a bit old and needs repairs, but once you provide Willy with the tools necessary to fix it, you'll be able to use the boat to travel.
Fixing the boat will require 200 hardwood, five battery packs, and five iridium bars. To get these items, players will need access to the Secret Forest and Skull Cavern. If you haven't progressed very far in your file, it'll take a bit to get there.
Once you've fixed the boat, you'll be able to travel to Ginger Island! The island is only part of the Fern Island archipelago, but at this time, it's the only one accessible to players. Each trip to the island costs 1,000 coins, so plan your visits wisely.
What is on Ginger Island?
This new island introduces a lot of added content to the game, more than we've seen in previous updates. The island is separated into four quadrants: North, South, East, and West. Each of these areas has different features players can unlock.
Throughout the island, players will have opportunities to earn golden walnuts, which unlock some of the island's new features. In total, there are 130 golden walnuts on the island, and they can be found in golden coconuts, in the water, and in the Volcano Dungeon.
Okay Stardew Valley’s new Ginger Island is cool and all but the most important part of this update is that DUCKS CAN SWIM NOW 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nKoZC2ZTec— ratman ᘛᕐᐷ (@gardengoths) December 21, 2020
The north side of the island features the Island Trader (who will trade things with the player) and the Island Field Office where players can give fossils to Professor Snail. (You'll have to free Professor Snail first, though.) The north side also features the Volcano Dungeon.
The west side of the island features a farm that players can use, just like their own on Stardew Valley. Once you clear the debris, you'll be able to cultivate crops here.
The east side is the only area on the island where players can forage, finding fiddlehead ferns. This is also where you will meet Leo.
And finally, the south side is where players dock when they land on the island, and is the only section where players can fish. When it rains, a mermaid will appear on one of the rocks in the ocean with a special code to crack. Players can unlock the Beach Resort here as well.