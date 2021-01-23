Indie Game Titles We Think You Should Be Playing

No matter your console of choice, you've probably heard of many of the mainstream video game titles out right now. While games like The Last of Us, Animal Crossing, and Halo all have large audiences backed by large gaming companies, it's the indie games that sometimes make the biggest impact on us.

Whether you're new to gaming, or just looking to expand your backlog to play, here are some of our favorite indie game titles currently available (and some coming very soon).