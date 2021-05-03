How to Find the Secret Final Boss in 'Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion'

The adorable indie game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is the right amount of simplicity and anarchy, all rolled up into one quick and easy title. You play as Turnip Boy, a walking and talking turnip who "forgot" to pay his property taxes on his greenhouse, leading to the town's mayor, Mayor Onion, to hold it ransom while Turnip Boy works off his debt.

As you run around completing various errands for the mayor in hopes of earning your greenhouse back, you'll rip up various documents you find along the way, many of them official tax-related documents. Because, you know, you're committing tax evasion.

The game is pretty straightforward, with few hidden treasures seasoned gamers are used to hunting for, making it a great game for even novice gamers. But completionists who hope to finish Turnip Boy will learn that the game's developers hid one final element before they can put the game away for good.

The game actually has a secret boss, and only by beating the secret boss will players be able to fully complete the game. But where is it? Here's what you need to know.