New Indie Games Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021

New Indie Games Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021By Sara Belcher
Apr. 14 2021, Published 8:29 p.m. ET
2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Nintendo. The company, which saw impressive sales throughout 2020, has been busy putting out content for players, with the biggest rumor in the works being about a potential Switch Pro coming before the end of the year.
But in the meantime, Nintendo is bringing many new games to its platform. In the first Indie World showcase of the year, the company showed off just a few of the indie games coming to the platform this year.
'The Longing'
Release date: April 14
Technically, you can download and start The Longing and not touch it for 400 days if you don't want to. The premise of this title is to figure out how you will fill your time waiting for the underground king to awaken at the end of those 400 days. The hand-drawn art style alone makes it worth checking out.
'There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension'
Release date: April 14
If you're a fan of puzzle games, you'll love There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension. This title is a point-and-click comedy adventure where you mess with the elements on your screen where you're forced to think outside the box.
'Fez'
Release date: April 14
This 3D pixel-art perspective-shifting puzzle game will leave you baffled and entertained. Fez is a 2D creature who is introduced to a 3D world, navigating the various new dimensions set in front of him. This title is now available for the Switch.
'Aerial_Knight's Never Yield'
Releasee date: May 19
This title from Aerial_Knight is a 3D side-scroll runner following Wally, who is navigating a futuristic Detroit with information that could change the world. At the very least, the soundtrack is a fun mix of hip-hop and jazz that players can bounce to while playing. A demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop.
'Skul: The Hero Slayer'
Release date: Summer 2021.
The most intriguing thing about this title is the 90 different heads your character can don to unlock different capabilities and powers. This action-platformer follows a cliche storyline but offers a wildly unique form of gameplay.
'OlliOlli World'
Release date: Winter 2021
This colorful skateboarding title from Roll7 is already promising to be better than its predecessors on aesthetics alone. Skate around, do cool tricks, and meet interesting characters along the way when this title launches on the Switch.
'Road 96'
Release date: 2021
Road trips are a theme with these indie games coming later this year. Road 96 combines adventure and puzzles for a trip that can never be done the same way twice.
'Last Stop' and 'Hindsight'
Release date: 2021
Both of these titles from Annapurna Interactive are set to come to the Switch by the end of the year. Last Stop is a supernatural adventure that is another road trip game, while Hindsight focuses on how objects hold memories.
'Cris Tales'
Release date: July 20
Cris Tales is advertised as an "indie love letter to classic JRPGs," where you can play in the past, present, and future at the same time. Stop the Time Empress by working with the characters of this fantasy world across timelines.
'Aztech Forgotten Gods'
Release date: 2021
This Latinx-Futurism fighter game brings Aztech weaponry and gods into the future as players try to save the world from the ancient giants seeking to destroy it. From Mexico-based developer Lienzo, this title should be available later this year.
'OXENFREE II: Lost Signals'
Release date: 2021
This surprise announcement came at the end of the showcase. The sequel to the original adventure game, OXENFREE II promises to be as trippy and surreal as the first.
See all of these games (and more) in action in Nintendo's Indie World Showcase.