Logo
Home > Gaming
Indie Games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.
Source: Night School Studio/Phil Fish/Southpaw Games/Omen

New Indie Games Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021

By

Apr. 14 2021, Published 8:29 p.m. ET

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Nintendo. The company, which saw impressive sales throughout 2020, has been busy putting out content for players, with the biggest rumor in the works being about a potential Switch Pro coming before the end of the year.

But in the meantime, Nintendo is bringing many new games to its platform. In the first Indie World showcase of the year, the company showed off just a few of the indie games coming to the platform this year. 

Article continues below advertisement

'The Longing'

the longing
Source: Studio Seufz

Release date: April 14

Technically, you can download and start The Longing and not touch it for 400 days if you don't want to. The premise of this title is to figure out how you will fill your time waiting for the underground king to awaken at the end of those 400 days. The hand-drawn art style alone makes it worth checking out.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension'

there is no game
Source: DrawMeAPixel

Release date: April 14

If you're a fan of puzzle games, you'll love There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension. This title is a point-and-click comedy adventure where you mess with the elements on your screen where you're forced to think outside the box.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fez'

fez
Source: Phil Fish

Release date: April 14

This 3D pixel-art perspective-shifting puzzle game will leave you baffled and entertained. Fez is a 2D creature who is introduced to a 3D world, navigating the various new dimensions set in front of him. This title is now available for the Switch.

Article continues below advertisement

'Aerial_Knight's Never Yield'

aerial_knights
Source: Aerial_Knight

Releasee date: May 19

This title from Aerial_Knight is a 3D side-scroll runner following Wally, who is navigating a futuristic Detroit with information that could change the world. At the very least, the soundtrack is a fun mix of hip-hop and jazz that players can bounce to while playing. A demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop.

Article continues below advertisement

'Skul: The Hero Slayer'

skul
Source: Southpaw Games

Release date: Summer 2021.

The most intriguing thing about this title is the 90 different heads your character can don to unlock different capabilities and powers. This action-platformer follows a cliche storyline but offers a wildly unique form of gameplay. 

Article continues below advertisement

'OlliOlli World'

olliolli world
Source: Roll7

Release date: Winter 2021

This colorful skateboarding title from Roll7 is already promising to be better than its predecessors on aesthetics alone. Skate around, do cool tricks, and meet interesting characters along the way when this title launches on the Switch.

Article continues below advertisement

'Road 96'

road
Source: Omen

Release date: 2021

Road trips are a theme with these indie games coming later this year. Road 96 combines adventure and puzzles for a trip that can never be done the same way twice.

Article continues below advertisement

'Last Stop' and 'Hindsight'

last stop
Source: Annapurna

Release date: 2021

Both of these titles from Annapurna Interactive are set to come to the Switch by the end of the year. Last Stop is a supernatural adventure that is another road trip game, while Hindsight focuses on how objects hold memories.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cris Tales'

cris tales
Source: Modus

Release date: July 20

Cris Tales is advertised as an "indie love letter to classic JRPGs," where you can play in the past, present, and future at the same time. Stop the Time Empress by working with the characters of this fantasy world across timelines.

Article continues below advertisement

'Aztech Forgotten Gods'

aztech forgotten gods
Source: Lienzo

Release date: 2021

This Latinx-Futurism fighter game brings Aztech weaponry and gods into the future as players try to save the world from the ancient giants seeking to destroy it. From Mexico-based developer Lienzo, this title should be available later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

'OXENFREE II: Lost Signals'

lost signals
Source: Night School Studio

Release date: 2021

This surprise announcement came at the end of the showcase. The sequel to the original adventure game, OXENFREE II promises to be as trippy and surreal as the first.

Article continues below advertisement

See all of these games (and more) in action in Nintendo's Indie World Showcase.

Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement
More from Distractify

Indie Game Titles We Think You Should Be Playing

Games Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021 You Should Definitely Wishlist

An Upgraded Nintendo Switch Is Expected to Be Released by the End of 2021

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.