Nintendo Switch OLED modelq
Source: Nintendo

10 of the Most Anticipated Titles Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022

By

Dec. 27 2021, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Whether you're a longtime Nintendo fan or you just got the new Switch OLED model for the holidays this year, the video game company has been on a roll with some of the titles that have been released for it in recent years.

In addition to some of the other popular and indie games already available for it, here are some of the most anticipated games expected to drop for the Switch in 2022.

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'
Source: The Pokémon Company

Release date: Jan. 28

It's been an exciting couple of years for Pokémon fans, who now have a slew of titles in the franchise available for the Nintendo Switch. But Arceus is said to be the first fully open-world game in the Pokémon franchise, offering players a more unique experience than any of the other generations of games. Luckily, you won't have to wait long to dive into this one.

'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

Release date: Spring 2022

This is the first 3D platformer in the Kirby franchise in years, and it appears to take place in a post-apocalyptic world. Little is known about the plot of Forgotten Land, though players will get to navigate through decrepit and overgrown cityscapes as their favorite pink character in this upcoming title.

'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2'

'Breath of the Wild 2'
Source: Nintendo

Release date: TBA

Breath of the Wild was one of the most notable games created for the Switch, initially releasing at the same time as the console itself. While we don't have a confirmed release date, this long-anticipated sequel is expected to release sometime in 2022.

'Splatoon 3'

Release date: TBA

The Splatoon franchise quickly grew in popularity among Nintendo fans, and the company has announced the third installment in the franchise is set to release sometime in 2022. This new game will bring back the TurfWars while introducing the Splatlands, a new region for players to explore.

'Metroid Prime 4'

'Metroid Prime 4'
Source: Nintendo

Release date: TBA

After leaving Metroid fans hanging for decades, Nintendo surprised players with Metroid Dread for the Switch in 2021 (along with the news that Metroid Prime 4 would be delayed again). We're speculating this title will be released sometime in 2022, though little is known about it at this time.

'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope'

Release date: TBA

Another crossover between your favorite Mario characters and the wild rabbids — journey across the galaxy to defeat the evil beings you find along the way while saving Sparks and discovering new powers. This is the second collaboration between these two Nintendo franchises made for the Switch.

'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout'

'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout'
Source: Mediatonic

Release date: TBA

When Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was initially released, it didn't take long for onlookers to hope there would be a version coming soon for the Switch. After developer Mediatonic was purchased by Epic Games, they announced the move would allow them to bring an even better version of the game to the Switch — though its release was delayed to 2022.

'PAC-MAN MUSEUM+'

Release date: early 2022

It seems much of the Switch's library is dedicated to nostalgic games, and PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ is no exception to that. This upcoming title features 14 different games in the PAC-MAN franchise, optimized for the Switch. Play everything from the original classic title to the platformer PAC-LAND.

'OXENFREE II: Lost Signals'

'OXENFREE II: Lost Signals'
Source: Night School Studio

Release date: 2022

A sequel to the original OXENFREE title, Lost Signals takes Riley back to her hometown, where she finds some mysterious radio signals that force her to unfold more than she'd anticipated to. This title was originally set to release in 2021, but was pushed to 2022.

'Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp'

Release date: Spring 2022

Control rockets, tanks, and planes in this remaster of the original GameBoy Advance games, set to come to the Switch sometime in early 2022. There will even be a versus mode for online play in this upcoming title.

