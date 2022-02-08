Cloud Gaming on the Nintendo Switch Lets You Play Big Games on Your Portable Console

There are plenty of ways to play your favorite games, especially on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's latest and greatest system is a popular handheld/TV console hybrid that allows you to switch seamlessly from your TV to portable play at a moment's notice. But thanks to cloud gaming, you can also have access to even bigger games as long as you have a stable internet connection.

So at this point, you might be asking yourself what cloud gaming is and how it works on the Nintendo Switch.