Fans Aren't Exactly Thrilled With the Price for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

The online membership for the Nintendo Switch has just announced a whole bunch of new features coming soon to the service. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack promises access to more games and deeper online play, but people aren't too thrilled about how much it costs.

The original service already grants Switch gamers the ability to play online, utilize cloud saves to protect their game data, and even split the membership price between groups of people using the same service. Users also have access to more than 100 classic NES and SNES games and can receive exclusive offers on newer titles.

The new Expansion Pack adds more games and functions, but not everyone is convinced that it's worth the price increase.