Nintendo Answered Most of 'Animal Crossing' Players' Demands With its New Update

Another popular item that's been missing from the islands is the gyroids. These figures were previous staples players could collect throughout the island. With this update, you'll now be able to dig up gyroid pieces, which can then be planted and watered to grow a collection for yourself. These gyroids can also be customized to fit the aesthetic of the rooms you decide to place them in.

The new update will also bring with it new furniture items (both in Nook's Cranny and to be purchased with NookMiles), new KK Slider songs, new fence designs, and the option to change your home's exterior to better fit your island's design. There will be ceiling and lighting options to add to your home, and you can also use wallpaper and custom designs to create accent walls in your home.

Other exciting additions include increased home storage space (you can now store up to 5,000 items), a storage shed to access your home's storage from almost anywhere on the island, permanent ladders to make accessing parts of your island easier, and the ability to place up to 10 bridges and inclines on your island.

This last major free update is coming on Nov. 5, so if you haven't touched your game in some time, it might be time to revisit your island (your villagers have missed you).