Time Traveling in 'Animal Crossing' Has Its Benefits — and Its Shortcomings

Since it was released in March 2020, Nintendo Switch players have dumped hundreds of hours into their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands, redesigning them and creating custom content for their favorite villagers . The game offered a reprieve for many during the COVID-19 lockdown and was easily one of the defining video games of 2020.

But one of the downsides of this highly addictive game is that it runs in real time, making it hard to rush through the game and complete many tasks or challenges quickly. If this is how you like to play video games, grinding them out as quickly as possible, then you might find Animal Crossing frustrating.

That being said, there are ways to time travel in the game to bypass this feature. If you're impatient (like us), here's how to do it.