Snooty Villagers in 'Animal Crossing' Bring a Certain Level of Class to Your Island

Over the course of Animal Crossing, there have been hundreds of villagers and dozens of "snooty" ones. According to the game's Fandom , these characters are sometimes referred to as "snobby." They can only be female since the personality types are divided between these two genders, but the male equivalent would be "smug."

Snooty villagers will wear more expensive clothes in the game and care more overall about their appearance. They speak with more of an upper-class maturity and don't always get along with the other villagers. So far, there are 65 Snooty villagers in the Animal Crossing universe.

Here are all the ones in New Horizons: