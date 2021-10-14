Getting the Speed Booster in 'Metroid Dread' Is Essential to Finish the Game

Getting the Speed Booster in 'Metroid Dread' Is Essential to Finish the GameBy Sara Belcher
Oct. 13 2021
It's been 19 years since Nintendo released a 2D platformer in the Metroid franchise, but the new game Metroid Dread breaks that long hiatus and concludes the decades-long storyline set out in the original game.
Metroid Dread was released for the Nintendo Switch (on the same day as the company's new OLED model), bringing back an old favorite while fans wait for more updates on the progress of Metroid Prime 4 (don't worry, it's still coming).
If you haven't already reached the ending of Metroid Dread, we have some tips to help you advance past some of the trickier bits of the game. One key item you'll need to advance is the speed booster. Here's how to get the speed booster and where to go after you obtain it.
How to get the speed booster in 'Metroid Dread.'
The speed booster is a necessary item for players to continue through the game. With this item equipped, Samus then earns the ability to blast through certain blocks, unlocking new, previously hidden parts of the map.
The speed booster power up to Samus's suit will be earned in the Dairon area after you defeat the yellow EMMI robot. You don't need to do anything special to equip the new item, as Samus will do it automatically, allowing you to run through the speed booster blocks.
To run through the blocks using the speed booster, all you have to do is press down on your left joystick until a blue glow appears around Samus. Begin running, and once Samus picks up enough speed, you'll be able to break through the speed booster blocks. These blocks are indicated with little arrows on them; when your speed boost is activated, they should break upon impact.
Where do you go after getting the speed booster in 'Metroid Dread'?
While it may seem like you made decent progress through the map by the time you claim the speed booster, you'll actually have to backtrack to continue the game. In the game's starter area, Artaria, there were many speed booster blocks placed around that prevented you from accessing certain locations. Now that you have the speed booster, you can access these areas, giving you more of the map to explore.
For those not familiar with the franchise's previous installments, much of 2D Metroid games is unlocking previously hidden areas of the map and requiring you to often revisit areas of the map you've previously been to. Traveling back to the Artaria section of the map will allow you to advance further in the game's storyline.
Once you reach Artaria, you should be able to break through the speed blocks in the upper-left side of the map, which will give you access to a new section of Dairon.
After this, you should be able to advance and then unlock the grapple beam, another useful item you'll need to complete the storyline.
Metroid Dread is now available for the Nintendo Switch.