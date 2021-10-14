Getting the Speed Booster in 'Metroid Dread' Is Essential to Finish the Game

It's been 19 years since Nintendo released a 2D platformer in the Metroid franchise, but the new game Metroid Dread breaks that long hiatus and concludes the decades-long storyline set out in the original game.

Metroid Dread was released for the Nintendo Switch (on the same day as the company's new OLED model), bringing back an old favorite while fans wait for more updates on the progress of Metroid Prime 4 (don't worry, it's still coming).