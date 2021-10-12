'Metroid Dread' Is a New Hit in the Franchise, but Does Fan Favorite Ridley Appear in It?

Aptly named for the spooky season, Metroid Dread has made a splash among Nintendo Switch fans and is setting sales records for the franchise. With the game rising in popularity, it's clear that it has plenty going for it, but does this new Metroid title include a fan-favorite character in the game?

Dread is the first side-scrolling Metroid game since Metroid Fusion back in 2002, featuring its classic progression system for blasters and melee. The game also features stealth elements that let players cloak themselves to avoid being detected by powerful enemies.

Review aggregator site Metacritic gave the game an 89/100, with critics praising the franchise's return to form and the innovations made to the classic "Metroidvania" style.

With a game this successful, does Ridley have a part in it?