Rumors Are Swirling About the 'GTA' Remastered Trilogy Release Date

It seems as though Rockstar Games isn't exactly good at keeping a secret for too long. The studio officially confirmed the existence of the forthcoming GTA remastered games on Oct. 8, 2021, via a YouTube video.

Now, thanks to some new rumors, it seems as though fans have a relative timeframe for when to expect at least the physical copies. According to a source for the Polish gaming website PPE, physical copies of GTA: The Trilogy will be available to fans by December 2021.

But that isn't the only rumored release date. Tom Henderson, a fairly reliable source for early video game info, tweeted that the remastered GTA will actually release on Nov. 11, 2021. He also mentioned that budgets for marketing have already been set, and that date was the one chosen to put the game out.

Rockstar hasn't commented on either claim as of yet.