'GTA 6' Hasn't Been Confirmed yet, but There Are Rumors It'll Have a Female Protagonist

Rockstar's famous Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a long-standing staple for almost every gaming console on the market. The company released the most recent installment, GTA 5, in 2014, and GTA Online has only continued to grow in popularity over the years.
But now that the next generation consoles are out, many are wondering when — or if — we can expect GTA 6 to be released. Has the next title been confirmed yet, and what are people speculating will be in the game if it is released?
Has 'Grand Theft Auto 6' been officially confirmed?
Despite rumors circulating for years that there will be a new installment of Grand Theft Auto coming our way very soon, the franchise's developer, Rockstar, has yet to make any official confirmation of the title. At this time, there are no details on when or if the title will be coming to consoles, though thanks to the recent successful launch of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, along with the re-release of GTA 5 for these models, it's likely the game will be exclusive to next-gen consoles.
Fans of the franchise have been searching for rumors about the title since GTA 5 was released in 2014, but after years of ignoring questions from fans about the potential upcoming game, Rockstar finally acknowledged the questions with a non-answer.
In response to a question about the game on Twitter, Rockstar Support replied to the user with where to find more information.
"There is no news on that topic yet," the account replied. "Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates."
Since the support site tweeted that response in September 2020, there haven't been any updates on the company's newswire about the game, so everything we know of the title is still just a rumor. It's likely, though, that we wouldn't see GTA 6 until 2022 at the earliest.
Will there be a female protagonist in 'GTA 6'?
One of the early leaks of the title teased that the protagonist of this installment might be a woman. But despite these early reports, that has yet to be confirmed.
According to GamesRadar, a Reddit user leaked a lot of information about the game, and claimed the protagonist of GTA 6 would, once again, be male.
That being said, ComicBook reported that notorious leaker Tom Henderson shared on Twitter that the title would have a playable female protagonist. So really, it could go either way.
Former Rockstar President Leslie Benzies briefly spoke on GTA 6 in 2013.
“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas,” Leslie said, according to GamesRadar. “We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas we want to do. We’ll pick the right ones. It comes from the idea first ... The map and story get worked up together, and the story is a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in."
Until more has been confirmed, keep an eye on Rockstar's Twitter for updates.