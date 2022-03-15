After a Years-Long Wait, Fans Can Finally Play 'GTA V' in Its Newly Remastered Form

In an official press release, Rockstar highlighted just now massive the changes to their beloved title were in its latest remastered state.

To start, players will now be able to enjoy the game with "4K resolution, a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second, improved texture quality, HDR options, and ray tracing." On top of that, the latest version features "immersive 3D audio, support for platform-specific features, and more."