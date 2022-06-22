Do You Need PS Plus to Play 'GTA Online'? What to Know

We're still a few years off before we hear any concrete news about GTA VI, besides knowing that Rockstar is currently in the process of developing the game. And while it's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, players can still continue to play new and exciting GTA content with GTA Online.

The game, which brings in more than 100,000 players daily, lets players explore San Andreas in an ever-evolving capacity, bringing new challenges and playstyles to the much-loved franchise.