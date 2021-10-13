Here's Why New Video Game Releases Tend to Have the Same Standard Price

When it comes to handheld consoles, the Nintendo Switch has really changed the game. No other portable gaming system has been so popular, and people of all ages have come to love it. Over the years, Nintendo has been selling tons of them, and the popularity of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Mario Kart , Kingdom Hearts , and more show that's not going to stop soon.

But there's one major drawback to the system that some fans don't like. Why does every Nintendo game cost $60 dollars? For many, it seems like you either pay this price that not everyone can afford, or you only play the less expensive indie games that don't always have the quality you're looking for. According to some, however, games should cost a lot more.

Why does every Nintendo game cost $60?

According to Business Insider, video games have reached this price point because of consumer expectations. When people go to buy new games, they can safely assume the price is going to be similar to what they're used to. People know exactly what they can expect to pay each time they want a brand new game. But if developers were to charge more for a base game even by $10, there's a chance it wouldn't sell as well.

Actually, this isn't unique to Nintendo. Almost all games that are released now are around $60, and that's just for the standard edition. If you want to get additional features, special packaging, figurines, and more, you'll be paying more. Take the upcoming release Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn. At GameStop, Forbidden West for the PS4 costs $59.99, but you have to pay an extra $10 for the PS5 upgrade.

