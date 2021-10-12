Sean Rey Shares How He Prepped for the Role of Male Dani Rojas in 'Far Cry 6' (EXCLUSIVE)

The actor has been appearing in different film and television roles since 2015, but Far Cry 6 is his first video game venture. Sean says as a young adult he played some of the earlier Far Cry titles and was a fan of the franchise before he ever applied for the role.

"I must have been like 21 or 22 at the time, and I remember the protagonist [in Far Cry 2] he wears this blue t-shirt and has spiky hair. And then I went to the bathroom, and I happen to look in the mirror and I'm wearing this blue t-shirt and I kind of have spiky hair. I was like 'Oh s--t, I kind of look like Jason Brody. I could be in a Far Cry game," he recounts. "And then years later, here I am."

Sean has a stutter, something he says he once worried would stop him from landing roles. But over the years, he's learned to find the confidence he needs to thrive when performing.

"I used to think it was my weakness, but now I feel like it's my strength," he says. "It pushes me to work harder, prep better, and to just be on it. Once I know my character's dialogue, their objectives, and where they're going and coming from my stutter fades away ... Even when I improv during a scene, it's nonexistent."