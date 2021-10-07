'Far Cry 6's' Narrative Director Talks Inspiration for Yara (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after players defeated Joseph Seed and dispersed the doomsday cult in Far Cry 5, the franchise's newest installment brings fans a new tale of revolution.

"Rebellion is kind of in the DNA of Far Cry just as a brand," Ubisoft narrative director Navid Khavari says to Distractify.

Far Cry 6 takes place in Yara, a Caribbean country ruled by "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, who has turned his influence into a dictatorship. But is Yara a real country? Navid shares his inspiration for the title.