Here's What You Need to Know About 'Far Cry 6' Before Playing

The latest in the popular Far Cry game series has finally arrived in the form of Far Cry 6 . Now that the game is out, it's time to see what Ubisoft's latest title has going for it at launch.

The game, formally unveiled in July 2020, was originally slated for a February 2021 release. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed it till October 7. Far Cry 6 is available on all current and next-gen consoles, PC platforms, and even Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Does it, however, feature the multiplayer gameplay the franchise is known for?