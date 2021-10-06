The 'Kingdom Hearts' Games Will Soon Be Available on the Nintendo Switch

The 'Kingdom Hearts' Games Will Soon Be Available on the Nintendo SwitchBy Sara Belcher
Oct. 5 2021, Published 9:39 p.m. ET
While Nintendo fans waited anxiously for the news of who the last fighter added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be, the company had an arguably bigger announcement up its sleeve. The final character being added to the fighting lineup will be Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise — and the Kingdom Hearts games will soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch console.
The franchise is one of many to finally join the console's library, but what's the release date for these games?
What is the release date for the 'Kingdom Hearts' games on the Nintendo Switch?
During the announcement video from the company, Nintendo revealed that Sora would officially be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate starting Oct. 18 — but it'll likely be much longer before we see any of the Kingdom Hearts games come to the Switch.
Nintendo said Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 will be making their way to the Switch soon, though the company has not yet revealed a release date for the titles.
"The release date will be announced at a later time, so please be patient," the company said, offering few other details.
Currently, the only Kingdom Hearts game available for the Nintendo Switch is Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. While there were previously no plans to bring the franchise to the current-gen console, players will soon be able to replay the old titles on either the Switch or the Switch OLED version.
While we can't say for certain, it's possible we won't see the game until 2022.
What is cloud gaming on the Nintendo Switch?
The Kingdom Hearts games will only be available to play on the Nintendo Switch through its cloud gaming feature. For certain games that have more advanced graphics than the Switch can handle, players can stream the games using an internet connection to their console. This means the games will not be stored locally on the device and players will not be able to access them offline.
Players do not need to have a Nintendo Online membership to access cloud streaming for the Switch, interestingly enough, similar to how you don't need an online membership to play battle royale games like Fortnite on the Switch.
To access games that are available for the Switch through cloud streaming, all a player has to do is search for the title in the Nintendo eShop and then download it. Again, this doesn't store the game on the device, and a stable internet connection is required to play.
Other games currently available for cloud gaming on the Nintendo Switch include Control Ultimate Edition, Hitman 3, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, with a variety of other titles available only in Japan and others being released for the console later.
While this method of play doesn't always provide the best performance, it's been an effective way for Nintendo to slowly expand its library without upping the hardware (and subsequently price) of its consoles.