Over 125 Gigabytes of Sensitive Information Was Just Leaked From Twitch's Servers

One user decided to take to Twitter with a spreadsheet list of the incomes of Twitch's biggest content creators. The list broke down not only the most recent monthly payout for dozens of streamers but also their net incomes from the platform from August 2019 until October 2021.

Some of the results are staggering, to say the least. In the month of September 2021 alone, streamer xQcOW brought in a whopping $752,467, with the next highest-paid streamer, summit1g, making $362,987 in just one month. The list went on to detail a few dozen other big names on the platform with monthly incomes ranging from $100,000 to about $7,000.

It's also worth noting that these amounts are direct payouts from Twitch and don't include donations, sponsors, merch, or other variables.